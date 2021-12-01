WASHINGTON, NC - Marvin Alfred "Fritz" Tanner, Sr., died on Monday, November 29, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 11 am, at First United Methodist Church in Washington. Visitation 5-7 Wednesday at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
