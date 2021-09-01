GREENVILLE - Mary Almeta (Vines) Forbes, 93, died on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 12 pm, at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing Wednesday, 5-7 pm, at B.G. Barrett Funeral Home.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:23 am