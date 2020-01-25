Mary Baker Jan 25, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK, NY - Mary Eliza "Mue" Baker, 76, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral Today at 1 p.m., at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 24 - Jan 30 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSpeed was factor in fatal N.C. 33 crash, report indicatesWoman charged with DWI, child abuseDeputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for year205850 TYHEIM CLEMONSECU's mobile exhibit shines light on PrincevilleMan uses stolen van to steal cigs, beer from gas stationMurphy chooses familiar space for Greenville officeDuke transfer to practice, sit one seasonKFC employee intentionally drives into local restaurantPirate starting lineman suspended Images