STOKES - Mary Louise Reese Battle, 85, died on Wed., Oct. 7, 2020. Celebration of life Sun. at 2 p.m., at St. Peter's MB Church and is invitation only. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
