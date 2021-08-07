AYDEN - Mary Louise Williams, 87, died on August 3, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 12 pm, at Ebernezer Seventh Day Adventist Church, Greenville. Viewing Sunday at 11 am at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville.
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 12:41 am
