GREENVILLE - Mary Elizabeth Lucas-Lambert, 102, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
