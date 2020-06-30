GREENVILLE - Mary Lou Monroe, 87, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery, Greensboro. Arrangements by Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services, Greensboro.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 2:10 am
