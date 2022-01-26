Mary Payton Jan 26, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORESTVILLE - Mary Lue Hardy Payton, 81, died on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 12 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Lue Hardy Payton Don Brown Funeral Home Mary Payton Funeral Viewing Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute