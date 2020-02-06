FARMVILLE - Mary Rodgers, 74, died on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Piney Grove MBC. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hornes Funeral Home.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- UPDATE: UNC documents detail charges against two trustees
- Man killed in fatal N.C. 33 East crash, stole vehicle
- Man stabbed during altercation on Thursday
- Teens killed last year during drug deal, court documents say
- Second suspect arrested in shooting death
- Greenville police investigate drug store robbery
- UNC committee to take up ECU complaints
- Jonathan Bridgers
- Raising up inmates requires community buy in
- Kittrell named Citizen of the Year