Sorry, an error occurred.
Mostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 12:33 am
FARMVILLE - Mary Tyson Smith, 89, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Graveside service Tuesday at 11 am, at Hollywood Cemetery. Visitation immediately following the service at the graveside. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.