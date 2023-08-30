Cloudy with showers. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&