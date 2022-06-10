Maude Thrower Shaw Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HICKORY - Maude Thrower Shaw, 90, died on Monday, June 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenmont Cemetery, Wendell. Arrangements by Hickory Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hickory Maude Thrower Shaw Funeral Home Funeral Greenmont Cemetery Arrangement Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector