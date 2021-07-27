The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Greene County in eastern North Carolina...
Northern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina...
Southwestern Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 300 AM EDT.
* At 102 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Grifton, Snow Hill, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie,
Hookerton, Castoria, Fort Run VFD and Bull Head VFD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED