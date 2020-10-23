WINTERVILLE - Mavis Elaine Kirkman Suttle, 84, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Private Celebration of Life will be held by family. Private family viewing. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
