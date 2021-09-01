BETHEL - Maybell Pettaway Redmond, 91, died on Saturday, August 28, . Private funeral service Friday at 1 P.M., at Hemby- Willoughby Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to the service.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:03 am