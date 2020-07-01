FARMVILLE - Melvin S. Greene, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral Thursday 1 p.m., at Carmon, Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel. Visitation Wednesday 5-8pm at the Chapel. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 1:37 am
