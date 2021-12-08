GREENVILLE, NC - Melvin Cleon Joyner, 49, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 3 pm, at Branches Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Motorcycle car collide on Greenville Boulevard
- Pitt County family auction showcases 50-year collection of automobiles, Americana today
- Greenville man found guilty, sentenced to life, for 2018 murder of young mother
- Hit parade: Bethel native has big ideas for restarting small-town Christmas celebration
- Residents: Jolly Roger construction, moisture issues continue
- ECU names N.C. A&T engineering dean as new provost
- Pitt County family auction showcases 50-year collection of automobiles, Americana on Saturday
- Bear collision has officer counting blessings
- Duplin man who escaped jail is back in custody
- Two newest members elected to lead Board of Education