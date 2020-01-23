Michael Dupree Jan 23, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINSTON - Michael Anthony Dupree, 56, died on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Moye's Chapel FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSpeed was factor in fatal N.C. 33 crash, report indicatesWoman charged with DWI, child abuseTrott out as ECU defensive coordinatorSuit against police centers on Facebook streamingDeputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for yearTwo killed in head-on crashECU's mobile exhibit shines light on PrincevillePolice: Man shot was an intruderMan uses stolen van to steal cigs, beer from gas stationPirate starting lineman suspended Images