WALDORF, MD - Michael Jerome Horne, Jr., 36, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Two arrested on animal cruelty charges in Grifton
- Trial set for Monday in shooting death of Greenville woman
- Woman charged with hit and run following crash
- Carrington James
- Murder trial continued due to holiday
- New electric supply store opens in Greenville
- School system mum on alleged incidents at D.H. Conley High School
- Grimesland veteran battling cancer, Parkinson's, receives aid from nonprofit
- Police investigate shooting death at The Davis
- BEES is buzzing with growth: Homegrown manufacturer expanding to meet building demands