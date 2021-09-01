CHOCOWINITY - Michelle S. Smith, 58, died on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 pm, at Saint Anna Missionary Baptist Church, Blounts Creek. Visitation was Tuesday, 5-7 pm, at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:23 am
CHOCOWINITY - Michelle S. Smith, 58, died on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 pm, at Saint Anna Missionary Baptist Church, Blounts Creek. Visitation was Tuesday, 5-7 pm, at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.