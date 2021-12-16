FARMVILLE - Mildred Lee Bynum Baker, 70, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby- Willoughby Mortuary, Inc. Masks required and social distancing observed.
