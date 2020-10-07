BETHEL - Minnie Reason Latham, 89, died on Saturday October 3, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 11 a.m., at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Visitation following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.
