FARMVILLE - Minnie Scott, 65, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Union Grove FWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- UPDATE: UNC documents detail charges against two trustees
- Man killed in fatal N.C. 33 East crash, stole vehicle
- Man stabbed during altercation on Thursday
- Teens killed last year during drug deal, court documents say
- Second suspect arrested in shooting death
- Greenville police investigate drug store robbery
- UNC committee to take up ECU complaints
- Jonathan Bridgers
- Raising up inmates requires community buy in
- Kittrell named Citizen of the Year