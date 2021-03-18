Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 1:11 am
AYDEN - Mother Helen Gold Faircloth, 80, died on Sun. March 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 2-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.