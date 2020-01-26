Moye Wayne Woolard Jan 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON - Moye Wayne "Cutie" Woolard, 84, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Funeral Monday at 2 p.m. , at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, Washington. Visitation will be at the home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 24 - Jan 30 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Spring 2020 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSpeed was factor in fatal N.C. 33 crash, report indicates205850 TYHEIM CLEMONSDeputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for yearMan uses stolen van to steal cigs, beer from gas stationMurphy chooses familiar space for Greenville officeDuke transfer to practice, sit one seasonKFC employee intentionally drives into local restaurantMan killed at gas station; one arrestedTwo killed in head-on crashKing's dream requires 'grace for the struggle' Images