Updated: December 24, 2021 @ 12:26 am
GRIMESLAND - Myra Claborn Zills, 84, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Graveside service Monday at 11 AM, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation immediately following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Daily Reflector
