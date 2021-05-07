Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: May 7, 2021
GREENVILLE - Nancy Witherington Wingate, 58, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Funeral Monday at 2pm, at Freedom Baptist Church, Ayden. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.