Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:55 am
Nannie Hazel Dockery, 98, died on Friday, December 3, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 12 noon, at Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Famiy Mortuary & Cremation Service.
