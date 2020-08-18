Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 1:10 am
GREENVILLE - Naomi Parker, 92, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations.