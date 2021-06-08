...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir
Counties.
For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday
afternoon...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton.
* Until early Saturday afternoon.
* At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.8 feet Saturday
evening.
* Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road
north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds
several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson
County.
&&