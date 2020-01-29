RALEIGH - Nellie May Heath, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of life service to be held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Westover United Methodist Church, Raleigh. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
