Sorry, an error occurred.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2021 @ 12:05 am
GRIFTON, NC - Nettie Faye Sumlin McLawhorn, 74, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral Friday at 11 am, at Farmville Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the funeral home.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.