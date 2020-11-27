GREENVILLE - Noah Christian Wright, Infant, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1:30 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to Covid 19, only those with invitations may attend.
