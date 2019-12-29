Pamela Rapp Dec 29, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINTERVILLE - Pamela S. Rapp, 69, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Smith Funeral Service Chapel, Greenville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesThis December is different for Houston, staffLocal artist makes infants helmets more funThe Year in Sports: New tower, team improvements create optimism at ECUGreenville's JOY Soup Kitchen nourishes body, soulMan seriously injured after being cut with knife205007 RHONDA CLEMMONSThe Year in Crime and Courts: Sharpe freed after 24 years; two officer involved shootingsCongregation plans to stay put, secretary saysPowell on playoff: It's the norm at ClemsonThe Year in Pitt County government: County faces controversy, changes during year Images