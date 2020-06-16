Showers and thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..
Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 1:01 am
GREENVILLE - Patsy Kennedy Quinn, 80, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m., at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville, Inc.