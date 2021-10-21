GREENVILLE - Peggy Rose Fleming, 90, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Graveside service Friday at 11 am, at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
