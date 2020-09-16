AYDEN NC - Peter Junior Andrews, 68, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside service Thursday at 1 p.m., at Dancy Memorial Cemetery. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hemby- Willoughby Mortuary.
