Updated: September 6, 2020 @ 12:53 am
RALEIGH - Phyllis Denise Dixon, 60, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.