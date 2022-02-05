Priscilla Lawrence Feb 5, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Priscilla Denise Lawrence, 56, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Services incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Priscilla Denise Lawrence Cremation Service Greenville Arrangement Rountree Family Mortuary Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute