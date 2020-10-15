GREENVILLE - Rebecca Baker Dupree, 71, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Snow Hill Cemetery. Walk-in viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill .
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREENVILLE - Rebecca Baker Dupree, 71, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Snow Hill Cemetery. Walk-in viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill .