Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 3:07 am
WINTERVILLE - Reginald Speight Muse, 66, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing 2-6pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, Please check with family to make sure you are invited.