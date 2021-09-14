GREENVILLE - Rena Mae Taylor Haddock, 85, died on Friday, September 10, 2021. Graveside service Tuesday at 10 am, at Mack Smith Cemetery. Visitation following the service. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
