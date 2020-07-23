NEW BERN - Renwick Fritz Johnson, 55, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 4 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before service. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 12:49 am
