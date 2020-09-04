PANTEGO - Rhonda Patricia Purvis, 66, died on Saturday August 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at United Holy Church of Deliverance Williamston. Arrangements by Perkins Funeral Home of Bethel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.