Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 1:11 am
GREENVILLE - Rickie Antonio Anderson, 44, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Celebration of life service Friday at 11 am, at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing 2-7 pm Thursday at church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.