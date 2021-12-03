Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunny skies. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 3, 2021 @ 1:17 am
GREENVILLE - Robby Dean Lloyd, 60, died on Monday, November 29, 2021. Graveside service Friday at 2 pm, at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.