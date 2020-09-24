WASHINGTON - Robena Harris, 83, died on Sat. Sept. 19, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 1 p.m., at Oakdale Cemetery. Viewing 1-3 p.m. Thurs. at Davenport's Temple COGIC. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary.
