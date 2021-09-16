Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 16, 2021 @ 12:05 am
GRIFTON - Robert Allen Baker, 76, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at the funeral home. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
