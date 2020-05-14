Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 1:28 am
WINTERVILLE -
Robert Lee Blount, 95, died on Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11am, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing 2-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to see if you are invited.