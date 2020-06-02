Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 11:50 pm
ROBERSONVILLE - Robert Lee Edwards, 83, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral Tusday at 2 p.m., at Walker Funeral Home Chapel, Williamston. Visitation was Monday, June 1st, at the funeral home.